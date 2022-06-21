Mentorship Forum Middle East organized its 3rd annual event

HH Sh. Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Member – Supreme Council for Women, Chairperson- INJAZ launched the activities of the 3rd Mentorship Forum Middle East (MFME) by sharing her highness’s personal and professional mentorship experience at a reception held at Bahrain Harbour and attended by CEOs and senior HR manager of regional and international organisations. The annual forum, MFME is created and organized by FinMark Communications and supported by National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) as a Lead partner for the third consecutive year. The main forum is set to take place in the fourth quarter of 2022.

