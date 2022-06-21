39 C
Manama
Tuesday, June 21, 2022

YKA Excels at Nissan ME Regional Skill Contest

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons the sole authorized...

Ramli Mall’s Ramadan Dream Drive 2022 Lucky Winner Announced.

A Bahraini citizen Khalil Ebrahim Rajab Ahmed...

HH Shaikh Nasser reiterates support to youth

Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian...

Mentorship Forum Middle East organized its 3rd annual event

HH Sh. Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Member – Supreme Council for Women, Chairperson- INJAZ launched the activities of the 3rd Mentorship Forum Middle East (MFME) by sharing her highness’s personal and professional mentorship experience at a reception held at Bahrain Harbour and attended by CEOs and senior HR manager of regional and international organisations.  The annual forum, MFME is created and organized by FinMark Communications and supported by National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) as a Lead partner for the third consecutive year. The main forum is set to take place in the fourth quarter of 2022.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleY.K. Almoayyed & Sons Hosts a Yoga Session for its Employees
Next articleINJAZ Bahrain Programs and Strategies impacts over 135,000 Students in the Academic Year 2021-2022

RELATED ARTICLES

MOST READ

© GO ALIVE MEDIA