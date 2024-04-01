MG Motor Bahrain Launches the All-New MG3, Ushering in a New Era in Hatchback Excellence

- Advertisement -

MG Motor Bahrain– Zayani Motors, the exclusive distributor of MG in the Kingdom, has announced the introduction of the brand’s all-new MG3, a compact sedan further diversifying MG’s highly popular car lineup. Boasting a striking design, state-of-the-art technology, and delivering impressive performance, the all-new MG3 comes with a 1.5Lpetrol engine and will be available to customers across Bahrain from March 2024.

The new MG3 comes with a generous 6-year/200,000 km manufacturer warranty*. The new model is packed with new and innovative features such as a 360-degree camera and advanced driver-assistance systems, helping it deliver both style and substance on the road.

The new MG3 is redefining the hatchback experience without sacrificing good looks – from its dynamic front face to its athletic side body, it exudes both agility and style. The model’s exterior features include a leopard-inspired hunting-eye headlamp and light-trailed tail lamp, not only enhancing its stylish appearance but also ensuring visibility and safety in all driving conditions. Inside, there is a technologically advanced cockpit, characterised by a sophisticated design theme, a modular layout, and a racing steering wheel, that balances comfort and performance seamlessly.

MG’s all-new compact Sedan offers a host of convenient, technological features, including a 7-inch virtual instrument cluster, 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, and comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility for effortless connectivity. Prioritising both comfort and practicality, the MG3 is designed to provide ample interior space and optimal vision, with 25 thoughtful storage compartments and plenty of boot space.

Offering a wide range of active safety features and having been subjected to rigorous testing across climatic extremes, the MG3 ensures peace of mind on the road for all occupants. Among the advanced driver-assistance systems available, depending on model, are Front Collision Warning, Emergency Lane Keep System, Blind Spot Detection and Adaptive Cruise Control.

The new MG3 is powered by an advanced petrol engine, mated to an 8-gear i-CVT transmission, and delivers 109 HP. With a peak torque of 142 NM, the new model is highly economical, while offering a fun driving experience with agile handling and flexible steering, redefining fun on the road.

Available in three trim levels – STD, COM and LUX – the MG3 caters to diverse preferences. In keeping with MG’s reputation for offering great value for money, the entry level STD model come with features such as electric door mirrors, rear parking sensors, hill assist and a multi-function steering wheel, while the COM adds 16-inch alloys, AC vents in the second row, an electric parking brake and a sunroof. The top-of- the-range LUX trim adds front parking sensors, a 360 camera, adaptive cruise control, a leather steering wheel, keyless entry, a lane departure alert and PVC seats.

Mr. Rizwan Tariq, General Manager of Zayani Motors, commented on the occasion: “It is with great pleasure that we introduce the all-new MG 3 to the market in Bahrain, offering prospective buyers an exceptional hatchback that boasts a wealth of features for great value. The MG3 is distinctive, affordable and a joy to drive, built to the highest standards of the MG brand that guarantees quality, convenience and style.”

Mr. Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Middle East, said: “We continue to work very closely with our Headquarters to ensure that we’re offering our customers the most unique and convenient models and with optimal efficiency. The MG3 stands out with its agile design, intelligent technology, and economic yet fun-to-drive performance. This compact sedan will set a new benchmark for hatchbacks in the region. It is the perfect option for customers who are seeking great value-for-money, reliability and positive ownership experience that MG is known for.”

Visit the MG Motor Bahrain showroom in Ma’ameer today and stay tuned to MG.Bahrain on Facebook, mg_bah on Instagram or MG_Bahrain on X, for the latest offers and updates. *Terms and conditions apply.