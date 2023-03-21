MG MOTOR INTRODUCES THE MG ONE

- Advertisement -

All-new MG ONE now available for sale across the Middle East

A completely new and stylish Sporty SUV offers a wide range of hi-tech features at great value for the urban customer

The first vehicle to use the in-house developed all-new modular SAIC Intelligent Global Modular Architecture (SIGMA) platform, which will be able to house hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and all-electric engines.

The first generation of MG Motor’s all-new MG ONE has arrived in the Middle East. Available in three trims, the all-new 2023 MG ONE will strengthen the British-born brand’s increasingly popular model portfolio, offering customers even more style, technology, and travelling comfort at great value prices.

The MG ONE harnesses the latest technology with the introduction of SAIC Motor’s self-developed all-new modular SIGMA architecture platform, housing a 1.5 Turbo unit delivering 181hp and max. torque of 285Nm – powering the vehicle to a top speed of 195 km/h. All models are equipped with an innovative seven-speed Continuously Variable Transmission for smoother, more efficient gear changes and optimum reliability. The arrival of the MG’s newest SUV is set to help the brand reinforce its position in the top six Middle East car makers.

The self-developed SIGMA architecture platform has been designed to optimise interior space, with up to 70 percent efficiency. The architecture compresses the mechanical space to help balance the exterior and interior space. As an all-in-one modular platform, it can house a range of all-electric, and hybrid powertrains, as well as regular internal combustion engines. This advanced electric architecture creates a smart car experience for MG’s new generation of vehicles.

The all-new sporty mid-size SUV’s aggressive look is emphasised by a new three-dimension front grill, shifting downwards, flanked by sharp-looking LED headlamps. The MG ONE’s athletic look is highlighted through a dual-tone colour scheme, a low and wide stance, sloping roofline, giving it a couple-like silhouette, split rear protruding lights and a distinctive sport spoiler with a cut-out.

Designers of the all-new MG ONE emphasised the use of sound and light technology to create a high-tech cabin built for a new generation of tech-savvy customers living in urban spaces. Through a unique surround-type trip screen, Arkamys sound system, dual-coloured sports seating, and drive by wire gear system, providing a new smart experience for drivers and passengers. The aesthetically designed cabin is padded with soft materials to ensure total comfort for occupants during their journey. There are plenty of storage spaces and even a wireless mobile phone charger on top-of-the-range models.

The impressive specification levels include the availability of leather seats, a 12.3” virtual cluster panel with a trip computer, a six-way electric driver seat with lumbar support, four-way electric passenger seats, a panoramic sunroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, GPS navigation, as well as front, side and curtain airbags.

Cruise control, push-button ignition, keyless entry, and a rear-view camera are all fitted as standard, with a 360-degree parking view camera on full option models, to give the driver full control and peace of mind on their journey.

MG cars are renowned for featuring the latest safety technology and the all-new MG ONE is no different. Occupant safety is prioritised by the installation of a body structure that comprises over 65 per cent high-strength steel to minimise the impact of any collision by absorbing the energy.

The standard Electronic Stability Program includes eight safety functions, with ABS, EBD, CBC, TCS, VDC, HAZ, HHC, BDW enhancing driving stability in extreme road conditions or in situations involving aggressive driving to ensure driving safety.

Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor’s Middle East, commented: “The all-new MG ONE is the latest in our SUV offerings, which have propelled the MG brand into one of the most popular in the region. This tech-focused compact SUV not only complements our current product line-up but also provides customers with an exciting new option priced competitively.”

Prices will be announced shortly according to each market. All-new MG ONE models will benefit from the brand’s acclaimed six-year/200,000 km warranty, for ultimate peace of mind.