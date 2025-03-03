MG Motor Unveils the All-New MG ZS

MG Motor Bahrain – Zayani Motors, the exclusive distributor of MG in the Kingdom, has announced the launch of the all-new MG ZS, a crossover SUV that combines striking design, advanced technology, and exceptional safety features to elevate the driving experience for modern consumers.

The all-new MG ZS showcases a contemporary SUV silhouette exuding agility reminiscent of its predecessor while presenting a more robust and solid presence on the road. The powerful face of the model is accentuated by its wide-open grille and connected hunter eyes, creating a bold first impression. From the energetic surfaces to the sleek spoiler and LED taillights, every design element of the MG ZS has been crafted to convey strength and sophistication.

With prices starting from BD6,499, the interior theme of the all-new MG ZS reflects a modern aesthetic, with the option of black or white upholstery. The centre console design features a stylish gear shifter reminiscent of a jet wing, evoking a sense of speed and passion. The cabin is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a 12.3-inch instrument pack and an ultra-thin 7-inch vertical HD TFT virtual cluster, ensuring that drivers have access to vital information at a glance. The user-friendly interface is characterised by a simple UI design and intuitive information display, making it easy for users to interact with infotainment features such as Bluetooth connectivity, music, and radio stations.

Enhancements in ride quality have been prioritised in the new MG ZS. The vehicle has been engineered to reduce shakes and improve comfort through advanced NVH (Noise, Vibration, Harshness) optimisation. With improved dampers and top mount designs, the MG ZS offers excellent road isolation, ensuring a smooth driving experience. Moreover, there are 3 drive modes: ECO, Standard and Sport. The MG ZS adapts to different driving scenarios and styles through varying powertrain calibrations, driving control and fuel economy, providing more driving enjoyment.

Safety remains a top priority, as the latest generation boasts a robust monocoque body structure made from high-strength steels, providing exceptional rigidity and structural integrity. The vehicle is equipped with six airbags, safeguarding passengers and ensuring peace of mind on every journey. Furthermore, the MG ZS is equipped with high-quality and high- temperature-resistant features suited to the local climate.

Rizwan Tariq, General Manager of Zayani Motors, remarked: ” Since its initial launch in 2017, the MG ZS has achieved distinction in its segment and has now held the title of best-selling brand model in Bahrain for three consecutive years. With the all-new MG ZS, MG Motor continues its commitment to engineering vehicles that pioneer combined style, comfort, and safety. This model presents a compelling choice for those in the market for an innovative SUV that delivers a balanced performance and overall satisfaction.”