Microsoft created a fun little Easter egg for its Edge browser to reveal the new logo last year. The Edge surf game is very similar to SkiFree. A classic skiing game that was released as part of Microsoft’s Entertainment Pack 3 for Windows back in 1991. While it was used as part of an elaborate Easter egg hunt, where Microsoft employees posted cryptic clues to a series of puzzles and images, the software maker is now making it an offline game in the browser.

There will be three modes available for SkiFree. A classic surf mode, a time trial, and a slalom mode where you surf between gates. The standard classic surf mode is an endless surfer mode. You have to avoid obstacles and a kraken following you at all times. Time trial is self-explanatory. Microsoft has added in coins to collect so you can shorten the time and find speedy routes. The zig-zag mode is perhaps the most difficult. You’ll need to hit every single gate, otherwise the streak will get reset.

If that’s not enough fun, Microsoft is even going to all the trouble of supporting keyboard, mouse, touch, and even gamepads like the Xbox One controller. High scores are also included, although, sadly, they’re just local so if you wanted to be a competitive Edge surf champion, then you’ll only be able to share your scores with yourself.

It’s not a game that’s likely to hit the top of Twitch streams anytime soon, but it’s a fun Easter egg for when you’re stuck without an internet connection, and Solitaire isn’t your thing. Microsoft is adding this to Edge Canary and Dev builds of the browser today, and it’ll appear in the main stable version of the browser soon.