Migrant Workers Protection Society Launches #ExtendTheShade Campaign

The Migrant Workers Protection Society (MWPS) is proud to announce the launch of #ExtendTheShade campaign, an initiative aimed at extending the summer afternoon work ban in Bahrain from two to three months. This campaign is a response to the pressing need for enhanced measures to protect the health and safety of outdoor workers during the peak summer months.

The launch was announced by Ms. Mona Almoayed, Chairperson of MWPS, in an online press conference on July 8, 2024.

Ms Almoayed briefed the media on the objectives and strategies of the campaign. “The well-being of our workforce is paramount. By extending the work ban, we can significantly reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses and ensure a safer working environment,” she said.

Also present at the briefing was Mr. Madhavan Kallath, General Secretary of MWPS, along with other esteemed members of the society. Mr. Kallath emphasized the importance of support of the community, employers and the government for the success of the campaign. “We urge everyone to join us in advocating for this crucial change. Together, we can safeguard the rights and health of our workers,” he said.

The details of the campaign were presented by the campaign coordinator and MWPS member, Raji Unnikrishnan.

The #ExtendTheShade campaign is set to engage with policymakers, businesses, and the public to build a collective effort towards this significant change. The MWPS believes that the extension of the work ban is not only a moral imperative but also an investment in the nation’s socio-economic progress.

For more information about the #ExtendTheShade campaign or to get involved, please contact the MWPS.

About Migrant Workers Protection Society (MWPS): MWPS is a non-profit organization dedicated to the welfare and protection of migrant workers in Bahrain. Through advocacy, legal support, and public awareness campaigns, MWPS strives to improve the living and working conditions of this vital segment of our community.

Contact:

3995 3988 / 3679 8880 / 1782 7985