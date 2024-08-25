Milestone March

- Advertisement -

Leading the Charge for Women’s Empowerment in Bahrain: Supreme Council for Women

As the Supreme Council for Women (SCW) celebrated its 23rd anniversary, the significance of this milestone resonated throughout the Kingdom of Bahrain, garnering praise and recognition from leaders and officials for the council’s steadfast commitment to advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment.

In a gathering brimming with reverence and appreciation, the SCW Acting Secretary-General, Lulwa bint Saleh Al Awadhi, convened with the General Secretariat staff to mark this momentous occasion. Against the backdrop of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s Silver Jubilee celebrations, the SCW’s anniversary served as a poignant reminder of the council’s pivotal role in shaping the landscape of women’s rights in the country.

Amidst heartfelt congratulations and expressions of support, the Acting Secretary-General conveyed Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa’s unwavering dedication to advancing the SCW’s mission. Emphasising the importance of collaborative efforts in realising the visionary goals set forth by HRH the SCW President, Ms Al Awadhi highlighted the instrumental role played by the council in championing women’s political empowerment and fostering their active participation in decision-making processes.

As the anniversary celebrations unfolded, leaders and officials across the Kingdom lauded the SCW for its tireless efforts in advocating for gender equality and women’s rights. The council’s esteemed national standing on women’s issues was underscored, with accolades pouring in for the dedication and commitment of the SCW staff in driving forward the agenda of women’s empowerment.

Amidst this chorus of appreciation and recognition, the SCW staff reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the council’s noble objectives under the esteemed guidance of HRH. United in purpose and determination, they stood as a testament to the enduring legacy of empowerment and progress that has defined the SCW’s journey over the past two decades.

As the celebrations drew to a close, the atmosphere was filled with a sense of pride and accomplishment, symbolising the strides made in championing gender equality and women’s empowerment in Bahrain. The SCW’s dedication to creating a more inclusive and equitable society has not gone unnoticed, earning the council admiration and respect from leaders and officials who recognise its invaluable contributions to advancing the status of women in the Kingdom.

The SCW’s anniversary stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration, signaling a brighter future for women in Bahrain and reaffirming the council’s unwavering commitment to shaping a more just and equal society for all. In honoring the SCW’s legacy of empowerment and progress, the Kingdom of Bahrain emerges as a shining example of progress and inclusivity in the region.