“Miniso” is now open at Seef Mall – Muharraq Gate B

- Advertisement -

Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain: Seef Properties has recently announced the opening of Miniso; the popular Japanese brand and the world’s No.1 promoter of “Smart Consumer” products, at Seef Mall – Muharraq.

- Advertisement -

The new store is located near Gate B and it is the fifth branch of Miniso in the Kingdom of Bahrain. It offers a wide variety of household items, cosmetics, accessories, perfumes, candies, stationery, gifts, toys, dolls, electronics, and much more.

Additionally, Miniso is gaining vast popularity among consumers around the world through its commitment to updating products every seven days, pricing them at low-cost levels, and targeting its customers in smart consumer production chains. It sets the trend of personal smart consumption in the leading market for home consumption.

On this occasion, Mr Mohamed Al Qaed, Acting Chief Commercial Officer of Seef Properties, stated: “We are happy to welcome Miniso, the globally leading Japanese brand, at Seef Mall – Muharraq, where it will bring a valuable addition to the international brands in the mall, and will offer a unique collection of high-quality Japanese household products. The opening of Miniso at Seef Mall – Muharraq comes in line with our permanent commitment to provide an unparalleled shopping experience in the Kingdom. At Seef Properties, we continue our constant efforts to attract the best brands in our commercial centers for the benefit of our valued customers, and to create a unique shopping experience for all family members and visitors from inside and outside the Kingdom.”

For his part, Mr. Ali Dabwan, General Manager of the Retail Division in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Region, said: “We are delighted to choose Seef Mall – Muharraq to be part of our expansion plan in the Kingdom, thanks to its modern facilities and its ideal location in the heart of Muharraq, which we seek to gain a larger segment of its residents and consumers, citizens and residents. Seef Mall – Muharraq will certainly help us achieve our strategic goals and meet the growing requirements of our customers, by offering everything new in the world of household supplies and other consumer products.”