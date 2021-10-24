Minister hails Bahrain’s digital education strides

Listen to this article now

Education Minister, Dr. Majid bin Ali Al-Nuaimi, has indicated that education in the kingdom has made a quantum leap since the launch of the King Hamad Schools of the Future Project in 2005, and the Digital Empowerment in Education Programme in 2015, as per directives from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The minister asserted that a number of prestigious international entities have recongised the kingdom’s strides in digital education, citing the Microsoft Corporation which awarded nine public schools the “Technology Incubator Schools” status, and granted high-level professional certificates to hundreds of Bahraini teachers.

Dr. Al-Nuaimi was speaking while opening the “EduNET Expo” at the Shaikh Abdulla bin Isa Technical Boys’ School.

The minister praised the creative idea of the expo, which is based on simulating the sections of the educational portal through realistic sections and models implemented by students and teachers.

Dr. Al-Nuaimi highlighted the importance of EduNET which has become one of the pillars of education during the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, noting that number of visits to the educational portal has exceeded 10 million so far this academic year, and 68 million last year.

The minister honoured a number of teachers for their distinction in activating the educational portal, EduNET, and was presented a commemorative gift, designed and created by the Carpentry Department.