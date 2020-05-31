Sunday, May 31, 2020
Health Minister World No Tobacco Day

Minister highlights Bahrain’s efforts to fight smoking, preserve public health

Health Minister, Faeqa bint Said Al-Saleh, has said that the World No Tobacco Day provides an opportunity for Bahrain to promote social awareness on the harmful and deadly effects of smoking.

She asserted that smoking is one of the main risk factors that increase the chances of contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), as it affects the efficiency of the respiratory system and the functions of lungs of smokers, noting that smoking causes chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, cancer and diabetes.

In a statement marking the World No Tobacco Day, the minister underlined the kingdom’s support for the global efforts to combat tobacco and smoking, through adopting many measures, policies and strategic plans aimed at fighting smoking.

In this regard, she highlighted the kingdom’s keenness to preserve the health of the citizens and residents during the coronavirus outbreak, as reflected in the decision of the National Taskforce to close cafes and Shisha cafes and limiting their services to takeout and delivery of food only.

