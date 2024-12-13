NBB Partners with ASU to Streamline Education Financing for Students

- Advertisement -

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Applied Science University (ASU) to provide tailored financing solutions for students seeking higher education programmes at the institution.

Under the agreement, NBB will extend exclusive benefits to ASU students, including competitive interest rates and a waiver on administrative and insurance charges. The financing programme also features flexible payment terms and a grace period of up to six months, allowing aspiring graduates to concentrate fully on their studies without worrying about financial burdens.

Commenting on the occasion, Subah Abdullatif Al Zayani, Chief Executive – Retail Banking at NBB said, “We believe that education is a cornerstone of sustainable economic development and societal prosperity. NBB is committed to continually strengthening this vital sector through partnerships that unlock accessibility to knowledge for students.”

Professor Hatem Masri, President of Applied Science University added, “At ASU, we are resolute in our mission to break down barriers to education and creating a supportive ecosystem where our students can excel in their educational endeavours. This partnership with NBB enables us to inspire young learners to pursue their academic and career aspirations with confidence and focus.

- Advertisement -

The MoU with ASU signifies NBB’s steadfast efforts towards empowering students by nurturing their talents and driving forward the Kingdom’s progress. By collaborating with prominent institutions, the Bank remains focused on supporting Bahrain’s growth as a leader in high-quality education opportunities in the region.