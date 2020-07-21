Wednesday, July 22, 2020
(21-7-2020) iGA GCC eGovernment Comittee

Minister of Interior Deputizes iGA CE to Participate in the 6th GCC eGovernment Ministerial Committee Meeting

HE the Minister of Interior, Gen. Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa deputized Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed to participate in the 6th GCC eGovernment Ministerial Committee meeting, held via video conference by the General Secretariat in Riyadh. In attendance of Ministers, Chief Executives and Director-Generals of GCC eGovernment programs.

The committee launched a cybersecurity platform for analyzing malware, which is a joint project prepared by the GCC Committee of National Centers for Computer Emergency Response Team. The platform provides dynamic analysis to detect malware stored on servers, helping to unify and coordinate GCC countries’ efforts to ensure security and information protection.

The committee’s agenda covered a range of topics, including reviews of joint and proposed initiatives. They also discussed the progress of the GCC Pilot eGovernment Strategy, approving the proposed recommendations.

The committee also reviewed two initiatives by HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aimed at providing cyber-protection for children and empowering women in the field of cyber-security. They adopted recommendations submitted by the eGovernment Executive Committee on the implementation of the two initiatives by member states. The attendees commended the initiatives of HRH the Crown Prince and affirmed their support for Saudi Arabia’s efforts in these areas.

The Committee reviewed the progress of a previous decision to prepare and develop information security curricula, which was presented to the members of the GCC Ministerial Committee for Education, who were thanked for their speedy response and follow up of the matter.

The committee also discussed a report by the Secretariat General of the GCC on lessons learned from the novel Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), and communication and eGovernment activities of GCC countries aimed at limiting the impact of the virus. It thanked the member states for their efforts, and the Secretariat General for pursuing the completion of the report, calling for the it to coordinate with member states to prepare a report containing proposals for future implementation which highlight lessons learned from this pandemic. The report is to be presented to the committee for study at its next meeting.

Previous articleEuro Motors goes above and beyond to drive the Range Rover Sport 300 PS
Next articleHalf Knowledge is Dangerous by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

“Drive-in BH” Bahrain’s first drive-in cinema.

From 22nd July, 2020 movie fans in Bahrain will be able to watch a selection of the best films from the comfort of their...
Read more
PR This Week

ILA Donates 900 Face Masks

Indian Ladies Association (ILA) donates over 900 face masks to ICRF to be distributed to expatriate workers.  ILA's Honorary President Ms. Reena Sreedhar handed over...
Read more
PR This Week

Bahrain Participates in 22nd GCC eGovernment Executive Committee Meeting in Riyadh

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed represented Bahrain at the 22nd GCC eGovernment Executive Committee meeting, which was held...
Read more
PR This Week

Ebrahim K. Kanoo Spare Parts Employee Recognised

Mr. Abdulredha Abdulla Darwish was presented with an award for outstanding performance in recognition of his work within the Toyota Spare Parts department of...
Read more
PR This Week

RCS organises virtual business meeting

The Rotary Club of Salmaniya held their virtual business meeting on 15th July 2020 on Zoom. This is the first business meeting of the...
Read more
PR This Week

ICW 2020 by ICF Bahrain chapter

“We stand Together” has been a celebrated theme of the ICF Bahrain Chapter for this year’s International Coaching Week (ICW) event held from July...
Read more

MOST READ

ICW 2020 by ICF Bahrain chapter

PR This Week
“We stand Together” has been a celebrated theme of the ICF Bahrain Chapter for this year’s International Coaching Week (ICW) event held from July...
Read more
Entrepreneurial Journey

Half Knowledge is Dangerous by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Once, a youth from the state of Andhra Pradesh in India had joined our company as a helper. To impress fellow workers in some...
PR This Week

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group Awards Lulu Group Chairman, Yusuff Ali MA

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group (ADSG) today announced the winners of the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards 2020. Organised by the ADSG, and launched...
PR This Week

Minister of Interior Deputizes iGA CE to Participate in the 6th GCC eGovernment Ministerial Committee Meeting

HE the Minister of Interior, Gen. Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa deputized Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed...
PR This Week

Batelco Provides Mobile Coverage for the First Time on Jarada Island

In line with Batelco’s commitment to provide connectivity to all areas of Bahrain, the Kingdom’s telecom market leader has delivered mobile coverage for Jarada...
Wheels and Gears

Euro Motors goes above and beyond to drive the Range Rover Sport 300 PS

Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover Bahrain, gives back to its loyal customers by offering massive discounts of BD 3,000 on the iconic Range Rover...
Inside Bahrain

Southern Governor attends disinfection campaign

A campaign was launched in Isa town to disinfect public facilities. Southern Governor His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa attended the operation...
Inside Bahrain

Tamkeen to double, extend its financial grants to enterprises adversely affected by COVID-19 repercussions

The Chairman of the Labour Fund 'Tamkeen', Shaikh Mohammed bin Essa Al Khalifa, held a meeting with Tamkeen’s Board of Directors, and Chief Executive,...
PR This Week

Ebrahim K. Kanoo Spare Parts Employee Recognised

Mr. Abdulredha Abdulla Darwish was presented with an award for outstanding performance in recognition of his work within the Toyota Spare Parts department of...
Tech

Audeze’s latest gaming headset is made with the PS5 and Xbox Series X in mind

Audeze has a new gaming headset called the Penrose which will be released in September. Audeze is making two different versions. The first has blue...
PR This Week

ILA Donates 900 Face Masks

Indian Ladies Association (ILA) donates over 900 face masks to ICRF to be distributed to expatriate workers.  ILA's Honorary President Ms. Reena Sreedhar handed over...
Inside Bahrain

Labour Ministry launches interactive e-services

Labour and Social Development Minister, Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan, has stressed that the Labour Ministry has enhanced its infrastructure for e-services, as part...
PR This Week

Zain Bahrain Joins Global Zone and Manama-IX to Support its Digital Transformation Strategy

Zain Bahrain, the leading telecom operator in the Kingdom, has recently joined “Global Zone”, the carrier-neutral transit zone in Bahrain, to support its digital...
PR This Week

Bahrain Participates in 22nd GCC eGovernment Executive Committee Meeting in Riyadh

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed represented Bahrain at the 22nd GCC eGovernment Executive Committee meeting, which was held...
PR This Week

AUBH announces the appointment of William D. Hurt as Chief Operating Officer

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH), has announced the appointment of Mr. William D. Hurt, as the institution’s Chief Operating Officer. He joins the...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Drive-in BH

“Drive-in BH” Bahrain’s first drive-in cinema.

Future of Entertainment in Bahrain

The Future of Entertainment Consumption in Bahrain by Dr. Jassim Haji

Half Knowledge is Dangerous

Half Knowledge is Dangerous by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Range Rover Sport 300

Euro Motors goes above and beyond to drive the Range Rover...