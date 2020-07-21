Minister of Interior Deputizes iGA CE to Participate in the 6th GCC eGovernment Ministerial Committee Meeting

HE the Minister of Interior, Gen. Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa deputized Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed to participate in the 6th GCC eGovernment Ministerial Committee meeting, held via video conference by the General Secretariat in Riyadh. In attendance of Ministers, Chief Executives and Director-Generals of GCC eGovernment programs.

The committee launched a cybersecurity platform for analyzing malware, which is a joint project prepared by the GCC Committee of National Centers for Computer Emergency Response Team. The platform provides dynamic analysis to detect malware stored on servers, helping to unify and coordinate GCC countries’ efforts to ensure security and information protection.

The committee’s agenda covered a range of topics, including reviews of joint and proposed initiatives. They also discussed the progress of the GCC Pilot eGovernment Strategy, approving the proposed recommendations.

The committee also reviewed two initiatives by HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aimed at providing cyber-protection for children and empowering women in the field of cyber-security. They adopted recommendations submitted by the eGovernment Executive Committee on the implementation of the two initiatives by member states. The attendees commended the initiatives of HRH the Crown Prince and affirmed their support for Saudi Arabia’s efforts in these areas.

The Committee reviewed the progress of a previous decision to prepare and develop information security curricula, which was presented to the members of the GCC Ministerial Committee for Education, who were thanked for their speedy response and follow up of the matter.

The committee also discussed a report by the Secretariat General of the GCC on lessons learned from the novel Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), and communication and eGovernment activities of GCC countries aimed at limiting the impact of the virus. It thanked the member states for their efforts, and the Secretariat General for pursuing the completion of the report, calling for the it to coordinate with member states to prepare a report containing proposals for future implementation which highlight lessons learned from this pandemic. The report is to be presented to the committee for study at its next meeting.