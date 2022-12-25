Minister of Labour and Social Development visits LuLu Hypermarket Dana Mall

- Advertisement -

His Excellency Mr. Jamil bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan, Minister of Labor, visited LuLu Group Bahrain, one of the companies contributing to the success of the recruitment initiative, which comes within the implementation of the initiatives of the National Labor Market Plan (2021-2023) that falls under the priority of creating promising job opportunities and making the citizens the first choice. Which aims to employ 20,000 Bahrainis and train 10,000 Bahrainis annually until the year 2024, as part of the economic recovery plan, accompanied by a number of officials in the Ministry, within the framework of the series of visits that His Excellency makes to companies and institutions that support the Ministry’s initiatives and programs in the field of Recruitment of national cadres.

During the visit, His Excellency the Minister of Labor met with Mr. Juzer Rupawala, Director of LuLu Group International, and a number of the company’s Bahraini employees, where he was briefed on the company’s strategy and efforts in attracting Bahraini competencies, developing them professionally and promoting their careers, which resulted in the percentage of Bahraini citizens working in the group reaching 30%. The company currently employs 1,000 Bahrainis in various administrative, technical, marketing and customer services departments, while the company, is thankful to join cooperation with the Ministry of Labor, they have employed 750 citizens during the years 2021-2022. The company also supports employment on a part-time work system by employing 15 Bahrainis with determination.

In a statement on this occasion, His Excellency the Minister of Labor expressed that its an honor to visit LuLu Hypermarket to extend his thanks to its management and to every employer who has achieved high rates of employment of national labor and relied on them in managing the production movement, as well as developing their capabilities, professional skills and career progression to achieve their professional aspirations and in a way that enhances their employment stability, praising the employees and workers who joined the private sector establishments and integrated into the labor market to contribute to the comprehensive development process taking place in the Kingdom of Bahrain and their insistence on proving their capabilities, constancy, and their keenness on self and professional development.

His Excellency Mr. Jamil bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan emphasized the importance of highlighting the success stories of employers and workers who, through their dedication in work demonstrated the ability of Bahraini youths to manage production and their assumption of many administrative and supervisory positions, noting the role of the private sector in supporting the employment programs implemented by the Ministry of Labor, and stressing the importance of continuing to launch Initiatives aimed at increasing the employment of citizens and granting preferential benefits to establishments that are committed on their own to employ national workers, as well as projects to support wages and free training for national human resources in specialized professional courses.

On his part Mr Juzer Rupawala affirmed the government’s support for the private sector and the facilities of the establishments and its contribution to its growth, which strengthened its attraction to more Bahraini competencies Saying “ We at Lulu are always keen to give priority to Bahrainis for employment in our various departments and divisions and we believe it is our responsibility to the Nation and to the vision of His Majesty who has provided us so much in the Kingdom of Bahrain, We have always had successful experiences in employing Bahrainis & we look forward to employ more Bahrainis in 2023 in all our respective branches and in management roles.”