Minister of Social Development praises voluntary work efforts

The Bahrain Voluntary Work Society organized the Mahfouz Al Zayani Award Ceremony for Volunteer Work Projects in its third edition.
The event, under the patronage of Minister of Social Development Osama bin Ahmed Khalaf Al Asfoor, is a part of Bahrain’s celebrations of the National Days and the Volunteer International Day.
The Mahfouz AlZayani Award for Voluntary Work is one of the important initiatives of the Bahrain Voluntary Work Society in supporting and enhancing the spirit of volunteer work in Bahrain and taking the initiative for the sake of others.
The minister expressed his appreciation of the efforts Bahrain Voluntary Work Society has contributed and lauded its initiatives in society that reflect community partnership and the responsibility entrusted to civil society institutions as key partners in the comprehensive and sustainable development process.
He praised the efforts of all volunteers during the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of their participation and contribution to combating it.