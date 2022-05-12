Minister of Transportation briefs Bahraini business leaders on Awal Private Aviation Terminal and its historic legacy

Listen to this article now

His Excellency the Minister of Transportation & Telecommunications and Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chairman, Eng. Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, hosted several of Bahrain’s senior business leaders on a tour of the “Awal Private Terminal, one of the main components of the Airport Modernization Program. In attendance were officials from BAC and Hala Bahrain Hospitality Company.

- Advertisement -

Offering advanced private aviation services in a modern setting, the building has a historic legacy, having housed the Kingdom’s first international airport in the 1960s and 1970s. In 1971, it was transformed into the headquarters of Bahrain’s Civil Aviation Affairs, the Kingdom’s aviation regulator.

HE the Minister said the building’s restoration aimed to ensure that the facility retained its unique cultural identity, while being transformed into an advanced private aviation terminal that meets international standards and the needs of VIP travellers. The project represents a major upgrade in the level of services provided at Bahrain International Airport (BIA), helping to cement its position among leading international airports.

HE the Minister added that the Awal Private Terminal’s comprehensive services are an important part of BIA’s suite of offerings, which cover all travel and air services. These are key components in the continued development of the aviation sector, which plays a vital role in the achievement of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 goals.

HE the Minister said that the global private aviation sector continues to grow steadily in line with changing travel needs, and that the Kingdom of Bahrain is working to keep pace with this growth.

Spanning 4,000 square meters, the Awal Private Terminal offers a range of services to enhance the travel experience for private aircraft owners, VIPs, and business leaders. It features private and public halls and meeting room, as well as private parking spaces offering direct access to the terminal. The terminal also has duty-free shops that are designed to meet the needs of VIPs; dedicated facilities for immigration, customs, and baggage handling; and parking for visitors.

BAC CEO and Hala Bahrain Chairman Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah said the Awal Private Terminal serves as a special gateway for VIP passengers travelling through BIA, offering enhanced level of services while retaining its compliance with the highest safety, security, and privacy standards. He noted that Hala Bahrain Hospitality Company provides premium hospitality and Meet and Assist services at both BIA’s new Passenger Terminal and the Awal Private Terminal.

Mr. Al Binfalah added that the Awal Private Terminal also reinforces the generosity and hospitality that Bahrain is renowned for, ensuring that passengers enjoy high-quality hospitality and comfort at every stage of their journeys.