Sunday, June 28, 2020
Aviation Terminal

Minister of Transportation inspects construction work at private aviation terminal

His Excellency the Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications and Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chairman, Eng. Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed paid an inspection visit to the previous Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) building, which is being restored and developed into a private aviation terminal to cater to VIPs and business leaders, under directives by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister.

Accompanying HE the Minister were representatives from “Gulf House Engineering” (GHE), which is responsible for the design, “Hafeera” Contracting Company, the main contractor for the project, and BAC officials.

HE the Minister was briefed on the progress of construction work and the various phases of the project, which began in October last year, as well as on the challenges that have been overcome to ensure on schedule delivery, such as a partial demolition of the building and the steel works associated with it.

HE the Minister praised the progress to date, highlighting the importance of keeping up the pace to ensure the project adheres to International recognized standards and is finished as planned by February 2021. HE the Minister noted that the private aviation terminal is one of the main components of the Airport Modernization Program, which is an important step in achieving Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.

The project aims to give VIPs greater freedom and ease of travel through Bahrain International Airport and provide the highest levels of service. It also supports the development of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s private aviation sector.

Covering an area of 4,000 square meters, the project will feature a range of services to enhance the travel experience for private jet owners, VIPs, and business leaders.

