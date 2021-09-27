Minister of Transportation inspects final phase of construction at new terminal

Listen to this article now

His Excellency the Minister of Transportation & Telecommunications and Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chairman, Eng. Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed visited Bahrain International Airport (BIA) to inspect the final phase of construction at the western section of the new passenger terminal. In attendance were representatives from the project consultant, Hill International, the contractor, and several BAC officials.

HE the Minister and the delegation toured the site and were briefed on the progress of the latest phase, which began in February 2021. More than 50 percent of the work has been completed, and the facility is expected to be ready in the second quarter of 2022. He praised the efforts of everyone involved and emphasized the importance of maintaining the current pace of work to complete the project on time.

The second phase of the project includes the construction of two departure gates, six air bridges and bus departure gates, and the third and final phase of the aircraft fuel supply system.