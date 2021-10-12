Minister of Works, Municipalities and Urban Planning receives the Metropolitan of Mumbai Diocese of the Indian Orthodox Church

Listen to this article now

Minister of Works, Municipalities and Urban Planning Essam Khalaf received in his office His Grace Geevarghese Mar Coorilose, the Metropolitan of Mumbai Diocese of the Indian Orthodox Church. The bishop who was in Bahrain to take part in the consecration of the renovated building of St Mary’s Orthodox Church specially thanked the Minister for all the help extended by him for the new building.

- Advertisement -

He presented a memento to the minister. The Minister welcomed it and said all help would be extended in future. The meeting was attended by Municipal Affairs Undersecretary Shaikh Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Khalifa, and Capital Municipality Director General Mohamed Saad Al Sehali. Vicar of St Mary’s Orthodox Church Father Biju Philipose, trustee C K Thomas, secretary George Varghese , building committee Vice President V K Thomas, chairman Abraham Samuel, secretary Benny Varkey and advisory board member Soman Baby also attended.