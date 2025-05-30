Ministry Of Education Honours NMS For Outstanding Performance In TIMSS 2023

The Honorable Minister of Education, His Excellency Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Juma honored New Millennium School by facilitating the school principal and science and mathematics educators for the outstanding performance of the students in TIMSS (Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study) 2023. The school has been placed in the high category for Science and Mathematics. Even where there is a drop in International Average in 2023 TIMSS as compared to 2019 TIMSS, the NMS average has remarkably shown an upward trend. The school average in the TIMSS is much higher than the International Average.



The results reflect the school’s strong commitment to academic excellence, innovative teaching methods, and a robust STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) curriculum.



TIMSS, conducted by the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement (IEA), is administered every four years and assesses trends in student performance across more than 60 countries. The assessment provides valuable data that helps schools and policymakers improve educational outcomes.

The school management expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Education for giving an opportunity to be the part of TIMSS Exam and for facilitating the mentors by the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Juma.



Congratulating the students and staff, Principal, Dr Arun Kuumar Sharma said that the remarkable achievement is a testament to the hard work of the students, the expertise and commitment of the dedicated teachers, and the support of the school community. He further added that the school is proud to see its students not only meeting but exceeding international benchmarks in Math and Science.



School Chairman Dr. Ravi Pillai and Managing Director, Ms. Geetha Pillai congratulated the students and their mentors for their commendable performance.