Ministry of Foreign Affairs marks Bahrain Diplomatic Day

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has hosted a virtual ceremony to mark the Diplomatic Day of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

It was held in the presence of senior officials of the Ministry, heads of diplomatic missions of the Kingdom of Bahrain abroad, and the Foreign Ministry’s employees.

During the ceremony, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, delivered a speech in which he said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was honored to celebrate with pride the Diplomatic Day of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The celebration, he said, falls on January 14 of each year, the day chosen by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to celebrate Bahrain diplomacy in appreciation of the giving of the ministry’s loyal cadres and diplomatic missions abroad.

He expressed his happiness with the highest expressions of thanks, appreciation and gratitude to His Majesty the King and to His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for the great care and support they offer to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its diplomats and administrators, to be an important catalyst for more effective diplomatic work at the regional and international levels.

He praised the distinguished Bahraini diplomacy that spanned for more than fifty years, and its tangible and remarkable achievements and successes in building strong relations of friendship and cooperation with various countries of the world.

He recalled in this regard the blessed march of the Dean of Bahraini Diplomacy, Deputy Prime Minister, His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, and his loyal and active role in consolidating the pillars of Bahraini diplomacy and building strong and solid relations with brotherly and friendly countries.

Dr. Zayani expressed his thanks and appreciation for His Highness’ support to the Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa Academy for Diplomatic Studies, which was honored by His Majesty the King who gave it the name of His Highness.

He praised the remarkable efforts of Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, the Adviser to His Majesty the King for Diplomatic Affairs, for advancing Bahrain diplomacy at all Arab, regional and international levels.

Dr Zayani attributed the achievements of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the high position and good reputation it has earned at regional and international levels to their sincere efforts.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs extended his congratulations to all the diplomats and administrators working in diplomatic missions abroad and at the Ministry’s headquarters, thanking them and appreciating their sincere efforts and performance of the tasks and duties entrusted to them.

He hailed their continuous giving, with all sincerity, dedication and loyalty, and praised the important and constructive role being carried out by diplomatic missions abroad, under the leadership of their Excellencies, ambassadors and consuls, lauding their determination, keenness and interest in performing the national tasks entrusted to them to achieve the Kingdom of Bahrain’s foreign policy goals with efficacity and future tendencies.

At the conclusion of his speech, Dr. Al Zayani affirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would remain keen to achieve the lofty directives of His Majesty the King, in strengthening friendship and cooperation relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the countries of the world, to protect the higher interests of the Kingdom, and enhance its position and its regional and international role, in conformity with international charters and laws.

He said said that the ministry would seek to cement the foundations of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s foreign policy, based on consolidation and protection of human rights, achieving sustainable development goals, providing comprehensive protection for the environment, and laying the foundations for global peace, security and stability.

Dr. Zayani honored a number of outgoing senior officials for their sincere and tireless efforts, which they carried out efficiently and competently during their diplomatic career.

These were Dr. Bahia Jawad Al-Jishi, former ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium and Dr. Anwar Yousef Al Abdullah, former Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the People’s Republic of China.

The minister also honored a number of distinguished diplomats and administrators of the Ministry’s employees in accordance with the System of Excellence of the year 2021 for contributing with their sincerity and dedication to developing performance and improving productivity, wishing them continued success.

Dr. Zayani also honored those wo came up with the best three initiatives within the “Mubadara” program, which were the collective initiative (communication team): Ambassador Abdullah Abdullatif Abdullah, Head of the Mission of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Federal Republic of Germany, Ambassador Ali Jassim Al-Aradi, Chief of Coordination and Follow-up, Minister Plenipotentiary Khaled Khalifa Al-Saad from the Internal Control and Quality Department, Counselor Wafa Issa Al-Jowder from the Cooperation Council Affairs Sector, Engineer Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al-Khayat from the Projects and Property Department, Second Secretary Rawya Mohammed Mahmoud Hassan from the Bahrain Mission in Tunisia.

Also honored where the Third Secretary Maryam Hamad Ali Al-Binkhalil from the Organizations Sector, the Diplomatic Attaché Mariam Mustafa Al-Qassab from the Communication Sector, Ms. Maha Abdulrahman Al-Tattan from the Coordination and Follow-up Sector for the (Emergency Guide) initiative.

The Minister also honored Counselor Hussain Mohammed Ali Alam from the Kingdom of Bahrain Mission in London and the third secretary, Haya Ismail Muhammad Ismail from the Mohammed bin Mubarak Academy for Diplomatic Studies for Mission Vacancies Initiative and activating a timeline for request.

At the end of the ceremony, Dr. Anwar Yousef Al Abdullah, the former Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the People’s Republic of China, delivered a speech in which he extended his highest congratulations and blessings to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister on the occasion of the Bahraini Diplomatic Day.

He prayed to God Almighty to recur this good occasion while the Kingdom of Bahrain is enjoying more security, stability, growth and prosperity, wishing the ministry permanent and continuous success to bring about a permanent improvement at all and maximize the benefits for the citizens, and ensure continuous progress for the Kingdom’s relations and partnerships with the rest of the world.

He renewed on this blessed anniversary of the Diplomatic Day loyalty to the leadership and renewed oath to remain loyal to the homeland, the King and the laws of the state, and to perform duties and responsibilities in every position with integrity, honesty and honor, extending his sincere thanks and appreciation to His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs for the support and assistance throughout his tenure.

Dr. Bahia Jawad Al-Jishi, former ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Kingdom of Belgium, also delivered a speech in which she expressed her sincere thanks and gratitude to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

She thanked the leadership for the great care they attach to Bahraini diplomacy and their wise directives, appreciating the continuous interest and support it received from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, senior officials and all sectors and departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She affirmed that such support has contributed greatly to the success of her duties while serving as Head of the Mission of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Kingdom of Belgium, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the Kingdom of Denmark, and Representative to the European Union and NATO.

The ceremony was attended by Undersecretary for Political Affairs, Dr. Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Acting Undersecretary for Consular and Administrative Affairs, Ambassador Khalil Yaqoub Al Khayat.

Also attending were the Director General of the Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa Academy for Studies Diplomacy, Dr. Munira bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Director General of the Foreign Ministry Affairs, Ambassador Talal Abdul Salam Al-Ansari, and the heads of sectors and departments in the Ministry.