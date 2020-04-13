The Minister of Health, HE Faeqa Saeed Al-Saleh, launched a drive-through COVID-19 testing centre at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre.

HE Al Saleh highlighted the Ministry’s continued efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including modernising and facilitating testing methods aimed at safeguarding citizens and residents.

HE the Minister further highlighted the national efforts of Team Bahrain, especially the health workers and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to ensure the Kingdom’s collective health is safeguarded.

HE Al Saleh noted that the services provided by the COVID-19 drive-through testing centre will facilitate the final testing process for individuals in self isolation, adding that individuals would need to book their appointments via the “BeAware” app three days before their self-isolation period is due to finish.

HE Al Saleh further noted that the COVID-19 drive-through centre will be in operation every day of the week, from 08h00 to 20h00.

HE Al Saleh indicated that the process would take 5 minutes on average, noting that the centre houses eight stations designated for collecting health information and a medical sample from indviduals. HE Al Saleh noted that final medical test results will be available online via the Ministry’s website.

HE Al Saleh concluded by emphasising that the COVID-19 drive-through testing centre further supports the goals of the Kingdom’s National Campaign to Combat the COVID-19 and will contribute to the Kingdom’s dedicated efforts to ensure the safety and health of the community.