Ministry of Health stresses importance of vigilantly following all COVID-19 precautionary health measures

The Ministry of Health today stressed that it is the national responsibility of all to follow the precautionary health measures enacted by the government, which include vigilantly following social distancing guidelines, to ensure the mitigation of COVID-19 and the safety of the community.

The ministry highlighted that recent COVID-19 testing has indicated an increase in cases from contacts of active COVID-19 cases, particularly from family and social gatherings, leaving home for unnecessary reasons, and negligence when complying with the health measures and guidelines issued.

On this note, the ministry further highlighted that 91 individuals have been identified as contacts of one active COVID-19 case, of which 48.3% of the identified individuals are family members, 26.4% are work colleagues, and 25.3% are contacts who have interacted with the active case across different locations.

The ministry noted that out of the 91 contacts of this active COVID-19 case, 33 have tested positive and 58 have tested negative and are currently under home quarantine measures. In this regard, the ministry is utilising contact tracing methods to track all individuals exposed to the 33 additional active cases.

Furthermore, the ministry underscored the importance of limiting family gatherings to those only living in the same household, not leaving the house unless absolutely necessary and wearing face masks at all times when in public. Masks should also be worn when around elderly individuals or individuals with underlying health problems living in the same household. Individuals are not required to wear a face mask when driving vehicles, or when performing strenuous exercises, such as running, swimming or cycling.

The ministry reiterated the importance for all citizens and residents to follow all precautionary health guidelines, which include regularly washing hands with soap and water, using an alcohol-based sanitizer, regularly disinfecting surfaces being used, covering ones mouth when coughing, disposing used tissues in the correct manner, and distancing from individuals who are suffering from fever or coughing.

The ministry concluded by outlining the importance of calling the hotline no. 444 if experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms, and to follow the instructions provided by the support team.