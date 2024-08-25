Ministry Officials Visit BEAM Campus

- Advertisement -

Dr. Sana Said Abdulla Al-Haddad, Assistant Undersecretary for Strategies and Performance, and Lulwa Ghassan Al-Muhanna, Director of Licensing and Follow-Up of Private Schools at the Ministry of Education in the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently visited the campus of the International School of Creative Science (ISCS Bahrain) in Riffa, in the presence of BEAM Chairman Salah Bukhatir and General Manager Shadi Hassan.

The visit focused on reviewing the development progress of ISCS Bahrain, which is scheduled to commence operations on September 8, 2024. ISCS Bahrain is set to become a cornerstone of innovative education in the region, offering a unique blend of rigorous academics, character development, and a strong emphasis on fostering Islamic morals and values.

The Ministry’s team, which included Huda Al-Murbati, Nada Al-Sayed, Mai Al-Khaja, and Hanan Shukralla from the Educational Licensing Section, were briefed about ISCS Bahrain’s vision and key features.

The visit also highlighted ISCS Bahrain’s safety and security measures, its commitment to innovative teaching approaches, and its dedication to the holistic development of its students.

A notable aspect of ISCS Bahrain is its Quran Programme, which integrates faith-based education with a modern curriculum, ensuring well-rounded students that not only enhance their academic skills but also their character and leadership capabilities.

Salah Bukhatir, Chairman of BEAM, expressed his confidence in ISCS Bahrain, which, he said, will build on the success seen in other ISCS branches. He also stressed that this success stems from BEAM’s unwavering commitment to educational excellence across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

Ahmed Al-Talib, Principal of ISCS Bahrain, further elaborated on BEAM’s strategic partnerships with Pearson and Oxford Owl for academic resources, as well as EduCap, BEAM’s internal professional development platform. He also explained how these collaborations play a vital role in supporting ISCS’s high education standards and ensuring the continuous professional growth of its educators.

“We are honored to have the Bahraini Ministry of Education team visit our state-of-the-art ISCS Bahrain campus,” said Shadi Hassan, General Manager of BEAM. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to providing transformative learning experiences that empower students to reach their full potential. The MOE team has been very responsive to all of BEAM’s inquiries ever since we decided to launch the new ISCS branch in Bahrain.”

The ISCS Bahrain campus is poised to become a leading educational institution in the Kingdom of Bahrain, offering a unique educational model that aligns with the country’s vision for the future.