Mitsubishi Motors Honoured at 2023 Business Excellence Award

Zayani Motors, the exclusive distributor of Mitsubishi Motors Company (MMC) in the Kingdom of Bahrain has received prestigious honours from Mitsubishi Motors Middle East and Africa, as part of the Business Excellence Award Program for the Fiscal Year 2023. The annual event assesses the performance of Mitsubishi distributors across the region in multiple categories and awards outstanding achievements in each.

Zayani Motors won the Bronze Award in the Sales & Marketing Business Excellence Program, affirming its regional distinction and commitment to offering leading services that generate a loyal, expanding customer base. Sales goals for 2023 were impressively exceeded through the implementation of targeted marketing initiatives as well as wide-reaching campaigns that consolidated Mitsubishi’s strong presence in the market.

The honours were received by Mr. Rashed Zayed Alzayani Managing Director of Zayani Motors who commented, “This award is a testament to the dedication of the Zayani Motors family, in particular our winning Sales and Marketing team which operates under values of collaboration and drive to uphold an uncompromising standard of quality. We commend their efforts and anticipate further success in the future.”

For his part, Mr. Rizwan Tariq, General Manager of Zayani Motors stated, “We are proud to receive this prestigious award from Mitsubishi Motors Middle East and Africa, highlighting our prominence as a regional distributor. Our team has developed a sophisticated strategy to maintain the legacy of the iconic brand and will continue to provide exceptional service that ensures its growth in the coming years.”