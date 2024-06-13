Mitsubishi Motors Launches All-new “L200” in Bahrain

- Advertisement -

Zayani Motors, the exclusive distributor of Mitsubishi Motors Company (MMC) in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently unveiled the all-new Mitsubishi L200, a milestone event that showcases its unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and meeting the evolving needs of the Bahraini market.

A special ceremony was held at the MMC Bahrain – Zayani Motors showroom in Ma’ameer on June 10, 2024, to unveil the facelifted model, in the presence of Mr. Rashid Zayed Al Zayani, Managing Director of Zayani Motors, Mr. Rizwan Tariq, General Manager of Zayani Motors, and a number of management members, dignitaries, guests and media representatives.

The all-new Mitsubishi L200 represents a paradigm shift in the pickup truck segment, featuring a host of groundbreaking enhancements designed to elevate the driving experience and set new benchmarks in performance and durability. Built from the ground up to tackle the most demanding terrains and daily challenges, the L200 boasts a fully reengineered chassis, Super Select 4WD-II system, and other performance-related features that deliver exceptional multi-usage prowess.

With enhanced ground clearance and advanced 7 Drive Mode tailored for various terrain types, the L200 ensures a smooth and confident ride in any environment. Whether navigating rugged off-road trails or tackling busy city streets, the L200 is designed to handle any situation with ease and precision.

In addition to its exceptional performance capabilities, the all-new Mitsubishi L200 prioritises safety, integrating advanced features such as Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Blind-Spot Warning, Multi Around View Monitor, Wireless Apple Car Play, and Android Auto connectivity. These innovations work in harmony to provide unparalleled protection and peace of mind for drivers and passengers alike.

Furthermore, the all-new Mitsubishi L200 is designed with eco-friendliness in mind, supporting ecological and economical driving aimed at reducing emissions and minimising environmental impact. From engine efficiency to eco-conscious materials, the L200 leads the way towards a greener future without compromising on performance or comfort.

On the occasion, Mr. Rashid Zayed Al Zayani, Managing Director of Zayani Motors, stated: “We are thrilled to introduce the all-new Mitsubishi L200 in Bahrain, a testament to our commitment to bringing the latest and greatest automotive technology to our valued customers. The L200 is a game-changer in the pickup truck segment, offering unparalleled performance, safety, and eco-friendliness. We are confident that it will exceed the expectations of our customers and cement Zayani Motors’ position as a leading automotive brand in the region.”

On his part, Mr. Rizwan Tariq, General Manager of Zayani Motors, commented: “The launch of the all-new Mitsubishi L200 marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide Bahrain’s automotive enthusiasts with exceptional products and services. The L200 is a perfect blend of power, precision, and sustainability, making it an ideal choice for both commercial and recreational use. We look forward to welcoming customers to our showroom and demonstrating the capabilities of this remarkable vehicle.”

With a rich history dating back to its debut in 1978, the Mitsubishi L200 has been a driving force behind economic growth and commercial success. Now, in its latest iteration, the L200 expands its horizon to cater not only to commercial needs but also to the diverse requirements of families and recreational users, making it the ultimate vehicle of choice for any adventure.

For more information and test drives, call Zayani Motors on 17 703703, visit Zayani Motors showroom in Ma’ameer, or visit www.mitsubishi-motors.com.bh. Follow us on social media on @mitsubishimotorsbahrain on Instagram, Mitsubishi.Bahrain on Facebook and @MitsubishiBah on Twitter for the latest news and updates. Terms and conditions apply.