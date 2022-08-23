MKF announces Ithra youth program graduation

- Advertisement -

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia (MKF) Foundation announced the graduation of the second season of the fourth edition of the Ithra youth program 2022.

The program in cooperation with the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs concluded with a final project aimed at promoting sustainable development goals.

The participants were urged to bring along recyclable materials, for an entry ticket to take part in ‘Playstation’ tournaments in Youth City.

Registration for new participants in the fifth edition of the program is expected to open between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.

This leading program was designed by adopting a study of the participants’ needs and analyzing the results of their self-assessment, to enable each participant to develop their skills.

The program aims to direct youth energies towards achieving the development process witnessed by the Kingdom.

The program is keen on refining and highlighting talents, with a focus on developing a number of important skills, most notably; employment, technical, social, and life skills, in addition to project management, and learning about university life and the different professions.

It also aims to enhance the personal and life skills of the youth, instill a culture of giving back to society and the country, and contribute to the formation of their goals through different activities.

The foundation’s programs seek to create vibrant Bahraini youth equipped with the required skills and knowledge to add value and make a positive impact in society, in line with the vision of enabling Bahrainis to thrive and contribute towards strengthening the national economy.