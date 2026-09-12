MKF Connect Collaborates with Hekaya to Launch Training Programmes for Youth

In line with its ongoing efforts to support young talent and create new avenues for creative expression, MKF Connect, a subsidiary of AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation, has announced a collaboration with Hekaya Network for Creative Production to launch a series of training programmes and activities to strengthen storytelling and content creation among youth.

Drawing on its expertise, Hekaya will deliver a learning experience that combines knowledge with hands-on practice. The initiative will help young participants elevate their writing and communication skills, while exploring new ways to transform their ideas and experiences into contemporary work that resonates with broader audiences. The collaboration forms part of MKF Connect’s focus on sustainability, arts and youth empowerment, alongside its efforts to build strategic partnerships with organisations across the creative sector.

The workshops will guide participants through the full creative process behind content creation. They will begin by selecting an idea and defining its message, before developing characters, structuring events and writing dialogue. They will also explore delivery, narration, presentation and podcast production.

Beyond key technical skills, the initiative empowers a generation of storytellers to draw inspiration from Bahrain’s rich heritage, collective memory, and cultural traditions, reinforcing their connection to national identity. By blending practical training with creative exploration, the programmes provide an experiential platform for aspiring storytellers and content creators to refine their voice and contribute to the Kingdom’s evolving creative landscape.