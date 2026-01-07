MKF Signs MoU with Bahrain Accountants and Auditors Association

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation (MKF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bahrain Accountants and Auditors Association, establishing a collaborative framework focused on developing the professional skills of Bahraini youth and enhancing their readiness to contribute effectively across key sectors. The agreement was signed at MKF headquarters in the presence of Ms. Saba Yousif Seyadi, Executive Director of AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation; Ms. Noora Bin Hindi, Head of the Rayaat Scholarship; Mr. Abbas Abdulmohsin Radhi, Chairman of the Bahrain Accountants and Auditors Association; and Ms. Sumaya AlSayed, Head of the Social Responsibility and Sustainability Committee at the Bahrain Accountants and Auditors Association.

The partnership aims to deliver targeted programmes and initiatives that strengthen national capabilities and bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical application. By aligning training outcomes with the evolving needs of the local labour market, the initiative seeks to improve long-term employment prospects for young Bahrainis while supporting the Kingdom’s broader social development priorities.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Saba Yousif Seyadi, Executive Directorof MKF, emphasised the importance of building strategic partnerships that advance youth empowerment and professional development in line with the highest standards. She noted that investing in national talent remains a cornerstone of sustainable development, adding that this collaboration is designed to prepare skilled Bahraini professionals who are capable of contributing effectively to the Kingdom’s comprehensive development.

For his part, Mr. Abbas Abdulmohsin Radhi, Chairman of the Bahrain Accountants and Auditors Association, expressed his appreciation for the partnership with MKF, describing it as a strong model for impactful collaboration in youth empowerment. He highlighted the vital role professional associations play in supporting national talent, transferring practical expertise, and fostering a culture of excellence and continuous development among Bahraini youth, particularly in the fields of accounting and financial auditing, which continue to evolve in response to changing market demands.

This step reflects the shared commitment of both parties to equipping the next generation of the Kingdom’s workforce with the tools they need to advance national economic priorities. Through this initiative, Bahraini youth will gain access to valuable practical learning opportunities that enhance professional readiness and strengthen the talent pipeline across multiple sectors.