MODEL AND PIANIST EVLIN ABDULLAH-KHALIFA IS THE NEW MISS UNIVERSE BAHRAIN

- Advertisement -

24-year old Bahraini-Russian model and pianist from Riffa, Evlin Abdullah-Khalifa, is named this year’s Miss Universe Bahrain.

- Advertisement -

After a series of activities organized by the Miss Universe Bahrain organization led by Dubai-based Yugen Group of Companies presented in a eight-part Youtube series called PURPOSE, Evlin Abdullah Khalifa hailed on top of the competition selected unanimously by esteemed selection committee including Mai Omar – Egyptian Superstar, Dr. Nader Saab – Celebrity Doctor, Urvashi Rautela – Bollywood’s Multimedia Superstar, Natalia Barulich – International Supermodel, Troy Reinhart – Senior Vice President, Community and Ambassador Development, Jrey Soul – Pop Music Icon and Lead Vocalist of Grammy-winner Black Eyed Peas, Faryal Makhdoom – Brand Ambassador and Digital Influencer, Julianne Holt-Kailihiwa – Entrepreneur & Founding Partner of Sumo Sushi and Bento Middle East, Kylie Verzosa – Miss International 2016 and Miss Universe Bahrain Head of Empowerment.

Evlin Abdullah-Khalifa stole the hearts of the judges and the fans with her charismatic beauty, authentic communication skills and a passionate heart towards her advocacies. During the final Q&A segment, Abdullah-Khalifa was asked: “When do you think a woman becomes empowered?” Her winning answer captured the hearts of the jury “I think a woman becomes empowered when she knows herself, when she knows her values, and when she knows what she is capable of. An empowered woman is a role model of the people and whose actions lead to success. And I’m here to be that woman to lead all the people to success and believe in themselves.”





Born with a Bahraini father and Russian mother, Evlin Abdullah-Khalifa is an advocate for education. She graduated from five (5) schools finishing degree and courses in music, dancing, modeling, taekwondo and comprehension. Evlin is passionate about education in different ways. She believes it’s never too late to study or learn something new in this life. For her, life is a continuous learning process. After graduation from the university with a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance and Banking, she continues her education through online classes by consistently mastering her Arabic and English skills as well as learning psychology through books. Evlin strongly believes in the power of education and she thinks that it should be provided and available for everyone.

Evlin Abdullah-Khalifa also suffers from anorexia which she openly talked about on her social media platform and she wishes to spread awareness and start dialogue about this eating disorder for young women who are suffering from the same disorder. She aims to create more discussion among the topics of mental health, having a healthy lifestyle and overall well-being.

“On behalf of Miss Universe Bahrain organization, we are very honored to crown our new Miss Universe Bahrain 2022 with our utmost goal of celebrating a platform that gives a voice to the empowerment of women, to highlight their incredible and innovative contribution to our society and to inspire other women to break stereotypes not only in GCC but all throughout the world.”

He added, “Our new queen is quintessentially graced with passion, cocooned with courage and armored with pursuit of love, sisterhood and kindness.” Says Josh Yugen, the CEO of Yugen Group, National Director of Miss Bahrain and the first person in history to bring the Miss Universe franchise to the Gulf Region.

Abdullah-Khalifa will be competing at the 71st annual Miss Universe pageant in 2023.



The second edition of Miss Universe Bahrain is presented by Yugen Group, co-presented by Madi International, with official hair partner – Goldwell, official nail partner – Orly, official skincare partner – Thailgo, official scent partner – Hydur, official luxury modest swimwear partner – Lammode, and supported by Prasana by Arjani Resort (official resort partner), Smile Train Dubai (official charity partner), Bolly.di (official digital media partner), Jeweltech (official crown partner), Iconic London (official makeup partner), Tour de Luxe (official travel partner), Amato Couture (official couture partner), The Luxury Blooms (official flower partner), Sumo Sushi & Bento (official F&B partner).