Moonbug Entertainment and OSN Partner to Launch the first linear ‘Moonbug Kids’ Channel in MENA

Families Will Have 24/7 Access to Top Shows Like Cocomelon, Blippi, Little Baby Bum, and Morphle

– Moonbug Entertainment Ltd. today announced its partnership with OSN (Orbit Showtime Network), the leading entertainment hub in the Middle East and North Africa, launching the first ‘Moonbug Kids’ branded linear preschool kids’ channel to the region. As of 12th December, this brand new curated linear channel will allow families 24/7 access to Moonbug’s full collection of world-renowned kids’ entertaining and educational programming for the first time. Shows will include leading family brands such as Cocomelon, Blippi, Morphle, Little Baby Bum, Mia’s Magic Playground, Go-Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Arpo, Gecko’s Garage, Supa Strikas, and more.

Subscribers will be able to enjoy over 175 hours of content on the dedicated linear Moonbug Kids channel, along with a supportive content package available on the OSN Streaming app. Top shows from Moonbug’s beloved roster will air alongside other premium kids’ networks like Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr, and Baby TV. All content will be available in English, with Arabic and French dubs available for OSN Streaming app subscribers.

“Launching a new linear channel in this region forms a key part of our mission at Moonbug, to create and distribute inspiring and engaging stories to expand kids’ worlds and minds,” said Nicolas Eglau, Managing Director EMEA and APAC at Moonbug. “Partnering with the market leader OSN allows us to expand beyond the screen offering a modern digital-first destination with all our key brands for families across the Middle East and North Africa.”

Moonbug partnered with Cignal to launch a dedicated ‘Moonbug Kids’ branded linear channel in the Philippines earlier this year. More launches are in preparation as part of a strategy to give subscribers and viewers across the world access to Moonbug content in various ways, from single show packages on 3rd party outlets to branded channel blocks and windows, and increasingly full 24/7 linear experiences.

Commenting on the Channel launch, Nick Forward, Chief Digital & Content Officer at OSN said “We are excited to be the exclusive home to the first-ever Moonbug Kids’ linear channel in MENA. It will be a safe, curated but most importantly, an entertaining place for kids, especially preschoolers. Moonbug’s goal is to teach compassion, empathy, and resilience to kids around the world, which exactly aligns with our approach to Kids Content at OSN.”