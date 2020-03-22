The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) highlighted that more than 30,000 volunteers have registered on the e-Volunteer platform, since its launch on 15 March 2020.

The Taskforce expressed its utmost gratitude to the Kingdom’s selfless citizens, who have truly demonstrated the values of national social responsibility and solidarity in confronting the spread of the virus, noting that the Kingdom’s strong social fabric remains key to overcoming all current and future challenges.

The Taskforce emphasized that the e-Volunteer platform is still open and accessible for registrations, and applications are being classified in accordance to need and opportunities available.

On this note, the Taskforce noted that the first group of volunteers to be contacted will be those who have a medical background and who have applied to volunteer within Field Work and Health Services.