Motorcity Celebrates Long-Term Partnership with Montreal Motors

Officials from Motorcity, the distributor of multiple world-renowned vehicle brands in Bahrain, met with the management of Montreal Motors, Bahrain’s largest sub dealer for reputable automotive brands, to thank them for their long-term partnership and continuous support in sales.

Motorcity Assistant General Manager Mr. Saad AlZowayed and Head of Passenger car Sales Mr. Sooraj Kumaran met with Montreal Motors CEO Mr. Fadhel Abbas and General Manager C. Ravi Kumar and presented them with a memento as a token of appreciation for the long-standing partnership. Mr. AlZowayed thanked Montreal Motors for their support stating, “Motorcity is happy to celebrate the strong bond between ourselves and Montreal Motors who is undoubtedly the largest sub-dealer in Bahrain. We both share a sense of responsibility towards our customers which is evident in the level of service provided as well as the large range of vehicle brands which cater to all customer needs.”