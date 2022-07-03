Motorcity & Chery Celebrate Partnership with Malaeb

Motorcity, the exclusive distributor of Chery vehicles, celebrated their partnership with Malaeb, one of the fastest-growing SportsTech start-ups in Bahrain, for the first season of the in-person Fantast League
Founded in 2016, the Malaeb app which offers a community for sport players and enthusiasts the ability to book fields, courts and other sport venues for a range of sports including football, basketball, volleyball, futsal and Padel.
In 2020, Malaeb launched an in-person version of the Fantasy Football League, giving the community a unique opportunity to create teams and amateur players to play against each other and rise within the ranks nationally.
Chery, China’s leading automotive company, under Motorcity, partnered with Malaeb to help support the community and build on its own values of supporting a healthy lifestyle filled with excitement and friendly competition.
Motorcity Assistant General Manager, Saad Alzowayed met with Company CEO Abdulrahman Ahmed Alkhawaja and Yasser Abdulaziz Hadi for to celebrate the successful partnership with a symbolic football jersy dedicated to the brand.