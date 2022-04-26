Motorcity & Isuzu Motors Launch the All-New MU-X

Listen to this article now

Motorcity, the exclusive distributor of a wide range of commercial and passenger vehicle brands in Bahrain, launched the all-new Isuzu MU-X at the annual Isuzu-Motorcity Ramadan Ghabga for customers.

The gathering was attended by H.E. Mr. Piyapak Sricharoen, Ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Kingdom of Bahrain, customers of Motorcity, members of the press and the Company’s Top Management.

The all-new Isuzu MU-X is an elegant and capable utility vehicle with distinctive design and performance elements, boasting the Japanese brand’s commitment to delivering inspired products and services committed to exceeding expectations.

Motorcity Chairman Mr. Waleed Kanoo welcomed the guests to the event and reaffirmed Motorcity’s commitment to delivering the highest quality vehicles to its customers; “Motorcity’s customers have always been our business’s main focus, and our mission is to provide them with the high quality range of vehicles which cater to all customer needs and offer them outstanding driving experience. We thank Isuzu for helping make this gathering a great event with this outstanding and award-winning vehicle.”

The new Mu-X is a completely new vehicle from the ground up, being longer wider, and higher with a new chassis, bodywork, and an updated engine. Isuzu has also updated and upgraded the safety and technology inside the vehicle and has reworked the ride and drive for an advanced driving experience. Safety is very high on the priority list for Isuzu and the Mu-X has a 5-star ANCAP rating and is first in class with driver and passenger airbags deploy at an earlier timing.