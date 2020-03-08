Motorcity Launches New Look SsangYong Tivoli

Motorcity, the exclusive distributor for SsangYong cars in Bahrain, has announced the arrival of the 2020 Tivoli. A compact SUV combining luxury, style and performance for the Bahrain market.

Chairman of Motorcity, Mr. Waleed E. Kanoo, highlighted the brand’s new positioning and hailed the new model stating. “SsangYong recently revealed a revolutionary direction for their vehicles. We are seeing this come to fruition with this new model. The Tivoli has been very popular in Bahrain in recent years due to its stylish look, luxurious interior and its affordability. We are sure this new model will be equally successful.”

The compact SUV is powered by SsangYong’s very first 1.5 litre gasoline turbo engine and is also available in a 1.6 litre standard engine. The focus on style and innovation is noticeable with the generous use of LED lighting and its futuristic demeanour.

The interior follows a similar trend, energising the already sporty interior with streamlined features to enhance driving convenience and enjoyability. The car also comes in trendy new colours to suit every taste.

Motorcity is offering an extraordinary 10-year warranty, along with free registration, insurance and window tinting, and a complimentary 3-year service package.