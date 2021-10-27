Motorcity Supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Listen to this article now

Motorcity’s breast cancer awareness campaign gained huge success through an internal awareness campaign as well as a gifting all customers who visited the service centre and showrooms with awareness branded seatbelt sleeves. All Motorcity employees also wore customised face masks and donned the lapel pin featuring the pink ribbon campaign.

Motorcity General Manager Mr. Arun Kumar Ganesh stated “Motorcity is an active company in Bahrain rooted in social responsibilities. With this campaign we wanted to fulfil our moral responsibility also by supporting this important cause and raising awareness on the importance of regular & periodic testing and how early detection can save lives. We hope this campaign spread awareness & encouraged people to come together to fight against cancer.’