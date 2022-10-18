MoU signed between Bahrain and Monaco in regulating marine yachts

His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs met with Prince of Monaco HSH Albert II.
His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), Chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA) and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) was present.
HH Shaikh Nasser conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to HSH Prince Albert II, and HM’s wishes for the country for further progress and prosperity.
The two parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of developing and regulating harbors and marine yachts.
The meeting discussed cooperation in various fields, especially in organizing ports and seaports to serve the ships traffic, yachts and contribute to the maritime transport development and highlighted ways to create a digital window for yachts in support of the tourism sector in Bahrain.
HH stressed the MoU’s importance in making the Kingdom a hub for ports and yachts, given the extensive experience that the Monaco Yacht Club possesses in this field and support of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.