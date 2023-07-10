Mr. Ajay Jha appoints as the Bank’s Chief Risk Officer

- Advertisement -

As part of its ongoing strides towards developing its management team’s expertise and skills, Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), the leading provider of Islamic digital banking services in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced the appointment of Mr. Ajay Jha as the Bank’s Chief Risk Officer.

Mr. Ajay has over 25 years of experience across the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Republic of India. Prior to joining BisB, he held various roles including Senior Director and Head of Risk & Compliance at Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) and Head of Risk Management at Al Rajhi Capital, as well as Head of Risk at Amlak International Finance.

Mr. Ajay also held several managerial positions in leading organizations in India, as Lead Credit and Risk Practice at Accenture Consulting, Regional Head of Mortgages and Branch Head for Citibank – India, Regional Business Head-Mortgages at ICICI Bank – India, and Branch Manager of GE Capital.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Yaser Alsharifi, Chief Executive Officer of BisB, said: “We are pleased to welcome Mr. Ajay Jha to the BisB family, and wish him the best of luck in his new position. We are confident that he will contribute to shifting the Bank’s risk management through his extensive experience in the field across various markets. This step comes as part of our directives to strengthen our management team, in addition to relying on their experience and ability to achieve our goals.”

On his end, Mr. Ajay Jha commented on his appointment, saying: “I value the confidence of the Chief Executive Officer and the Board of Directors which has earned me this strategic position in the Bank. Through my role, I look forward to working alongside my team to develop BisB’s risk department and establish a more flexible framework that addresses all current financial market challenges and help pave the way for further organizational achievements.”

Mr. Ajay holds an MBA from Devi Ahilya University located in Indore, India. He has also achieved a BSc (Honours) in Chemistry from the Ramjas College at Delhi University.