Mural Marvel

Celebrating Female Pioneers in Nation-Building

A stunning new mural has been unveiled near Buri Roundabout in the Northern Governorate, capturing the essence of Bahraini women’s contributions to the nation’s development.

Titled “Women, Worthy Partners in Nation-Building,” the 630-square-meter masterpiece brings together the creative talents of 20 artists to highlight 25 diverse professions championed by Bahraini women.

Northern Governor Ali Abdul Hussain Al Asfoor lauded the mural as a powerful reflection of the achievements of Bahraini women under the visionary leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. The initiative also enjoys the strong backing of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Consort of His Majesty the King and President of the Supreme Council for Women.

“This mural is a testament to the significant roles Bahraini women play in our society,” said Mr Al Asfoor.

The mural’s unveiling ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including MP Maryam Al Dhaen, Northern Area Municipal Council chairman Dr Sayed Shubber Ebrahim Al Wedai, Arab Open University president Dr Najma Taqi, Deputy Northern Governor Brigadier Abdullah Ali Rashid Maanter and Northern Governorate Information and Follow-up Directorate director Amal Bu Chnadal, Director of the Information and Follow-up Directorate, at the Ministry of Interior.

The vibrant artwork, which showcases professions ranging from healthcare and education to engineering and the arts, serves as a reminder of the diverse and impactful contributions of Bahraini women. Each artist brought their unique perspective to the mural, creating a vivid tableau that celebrates women’s integral role in Bahrain’s growth and progress.

Dr Al Wedai emphasised the mural’s role in inspiring future generations.

“This artwork is not just a celebration of past achievements but also a beacon of inspiration for young girls and women, encouraging them to pursue their dreams and contribute to the nation,” he stated.

Brigadier Maanter highlighted the collaborative spirit behind the project.

“The mural represents the unity and strength of our community, showcasing what can be achieved through collective efforts,” he said.

The mural aligns with Bahrain’s commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women. Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa has been a steadfast advocate for women’s rights, and this project stands as a testament to her enduring efforts.

Attendees at the event praised the mural for its artistic quality and powerful message.

“It’s a beautiful representation of Bahraini women’s contributions to society,” remarked Dr Taqi.