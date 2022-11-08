Muslim Council of Elders congratulates King of Bahrain for success of Bahrain Dialogue Forum

- Advertisement -

The Muslim Council of Elders extends its congratulations to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain for the success of the recently concluded ‘Bahrain Dialogue Forum’ as well as the positive reception of the historic co-visit by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pontiff of the Catholic Church.

The Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam said, “The Kingdom of Bahrain is a symbol of how to achieve dialogue and coexistence between people of different religious and sectarian backgrounds. From here, the Grand Imam’s invitation for an inter-Islamic dialogue was issued for the purpose of achieving Islamic unity. This goes with the continued Islamic-Christian dialogue through the ‘Dialogue between East and West’ initiative, which aims to spread coexistence between all of humanity.”

Judge Abdelsalam praised the efforts of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain in supporting and promoting coexistence and His Majesty’s willingness to provide the necessary resources to make the Bahrain Dialogue Forum a resounding success.

The Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders reiterated the Council’s many projects and initiatives that will build on the results of the Bahrain Dialogue Forum. He insisted that the fruits that humanity is reaping are increasing following the historic signing of the Document on Human Fraternity in 2019 by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pontiff of the Catholic Church, which was the initial inspiration for the Bahrain Dialogue Forum.