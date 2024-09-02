MWPS Welcomes Government’s Decision to Extend Summer Work Ban

- Advertisement -

The Migrant Workers Protection Society (MWPS) warmly welcomes the government’s decision to extend the summer work ban for an additional month. This crucial step not only prioritizes the health and safety of migrant workers but also reflects a commitment to uphold their well-being during extreme weather conditions.

The extension of the work ban, initially set to end last month, is a significant measure in protecting the rights and dignity of migrant workers, who often face harsh working environments during the peak summer months. With temperatures soaring to dangerous levels, this decision will help prevent heat-related illnesses and safeguard the welfare of the thousands of workers who contribute immensely to our economy.

“We applaud the government for making this decision that rightfully puts the safety of our workers first,” said Mona Almoayyed, Chairperson of the Migrant Workers Protection Society.

“This extension will provide much-needed relief to migrant workers who face challenging and potentially hazardous working conditions during the summer heat. It is our collective responsibility to ensure their well-being, and this move is a step in the right direction.”

MWPS is also thrilled with the success of its campaign, “#ExtendTheShade”, which galvanized public support and drew attention to the urgent need for action regarding summer work conditions. The campaign effectively raised awareness about the dangers faced by migrant workers during extreme heat and mobilized community members, advocates, and policymakers to call for the extension of the work ban. “This achievement highlights the power of collective voices advocating for the rights of vulnerable workers, and we are grateful to everyone who participated and contributed to the campaign’s momentum,” added Ms Almoayyed.

The MWPS initiated the campaign last month and has submitted a representation in this regard to the Labour Minister.

In addition to protecting workers from extreme heat, MWPS hopes that this decision will prompt further discussions on improving labour standards and enhancing protective measures for all migrant workers year-round. The society remains committed to advocating for systemic changes that ensure safe, just, and fair working conditions for every migrant worker.

MWPS urges employers to comply with this extension and to explore alternative measures to support their workforce during this period. The health and safety of the individuals who contribute to our society’s growth must always take precedence.

As we move forward, MWPS stands ready to collaborate with government agencies, employers, and other stakeholders to develop comprehensive strategies that address the challenges faced by migrant workers, ensuring protection and sustainability in the labour market.