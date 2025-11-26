‘My stc BH’ Named Bahrain’s Best Smart Device App at eGovernment Excellence Awards

stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has been awarded the Best Application for Smart Devices at the eGovernment Excellence Awards 2025 for its innovative My stc BH mobile application. Recognised for delivering a seamless, secure and fully digital platform, the app goes beyond managing telecom services to provide a complete lifestyle experience, offering rewards, entertainment content and exclusive offers. This achievement reflects stc Bahrain’s commitment to creating integrated digital solutions that enhance customer experience and support Bahrain’s national digital transformation agenda in line with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.

Eng. Khalid Al Osaimi, Chief Executive Officer of stc Bahrain commented, “Winning this award is a proud moment for us and a testament to our vision of creating secure, intuitive and intelligent digital experiences for our customers. The My stc BH app reflects our strategy to go beyond telecom by offering an all-in-one platform that delivers connectivity, rewards, entertainment and exclusive offers while supporting Bahrain’s ambition to be recognized as a leader in digital services and connectivity.

”Designed to be accessible across all platforms, the My stc BH app offers customers complete control over their digital journey. Alongside core features such as real time usage tracking, plan upgrades, secure bill payments, eSIM activation and digital onboarding, the app provides a growing range of lifestyle benefits including a rewards program, entertainment options, exclusive partner deals and personalised promotions. Innovations such as Zero Touch Onboarding, fully digital eSIM provisioning and Scan & Go SIM activation have set a new benchmark for convenience and self service, making My stc BH one of the most advanced and versatile mobile applications in the region.

This recognition adds to a successful year for stc Bahrain, marked by multiple regional and international accolades celebrating the company’s commitment to innovation, digital lifestyle solutions and customer experience.