Namaa X Partners with Insights to Drive Leadership Transformation

Namaa X, a Bahrain-based growth and organisational transformation platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Insights, one of the world’s largest privately owned learning and development companies, expanding access to globally recognised leadership and organisational development capability across Bahrain and the wider GCC.

The partnership was formalised during Namaa X’s recent international delegation to Scotland, bringing together senior stakeholders from Bahrain, Oman and the UK. The visit included meetings at Insights’ global headquarters in Dundee and marked an important step in strengthening the connection between global learning expertise and the leadership and transformation priorities of organisations across the region.

Insights celebrates 35 years in business this year and operates in more than 100 countries, having supported over 11 million people worldwide. Its flagship Insights Discovery learning ecosystem is available in 36 languages and is delivered through a global network of nearly 4,000 partners and 20,000 accredited practitioners. The company counts 48 per cent of Fortune 500 organisations among its clients.

The collaboration combines Insights’ globally recognised expertise in self-awareness, communication, leadership and team effectiveness with Namaa X’s regional understanding, organisational transformation capabilities and established relationships across the GCC. Through Namaa X, organisations in the region will be able to access internationally established learning frameworks through solutions shaped around local organisational realities, priorities and desired outcomes.

For Namaa X, the partnership forms part of a broader ambition to bring leading global capability partners into Bahrain and the GCC, and to translate international expertise into practical, measurable organisational impact. It also supports Namaa X’s wider growth across the MENA region by creating stronger pathways between regional organisations and globally established learning and development capability.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Dave Mackay, Chief Executive Officer of Namaa X,said: “The Scotland delegation marks an important milestone in Namaa X’s regional growth strategy and in shaping a platform that is built around relevance, capability and measurable impact for organisations across the GCC. Our partnership with Insights is central to this approach, bringing globally recognised expertise in self-awareness, communication, leadership and team effectiveness into an ecosystem that also includes trusted regional institutions and leading academic partners. Together, we are creating practical pathways for organisations to strengthen leaders, improve team performance and support long-term organisational transformation.”

Dr Mackay also commented, “In Bahrain, our goals are aligned closely with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 priorities around human capital development, innovation, competitiveness and sustainable economic growth. We are committed to supporting the region’s leadership, learning and transformation agenda through partnerships that are credible, collaborative and built for long-term impact.”

Enabled by the collaborative efforts of Bahrain EDB and the wider Team Bahrain, Namaa X has established meaningful connections across Bahrain’s business and investment community, creating an environment conducive to international collaboration. These engagements have paved the way for strategic partnerships with global institutions, reinforcing the Kingdom’s commitment to fostering highly skilled talent, accelerating innovation, and enhancing long-term economic competitiveness.

Insights Chief Executive Officer Fiona Logan said:“It was a pleasure to welcome Namaa X to our global head office in Dundee, and to formalise our partnership that will extend our presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets. It’s our ambition to continue to scale globally while building a world where people truly understand themselves and others. This partnership with Namaa X will extend the opportunity for organisations across the GCC to benefit from purposeful impact through learning and development.”

The partnership further strengthens Bahrain’s position as a regional platform for leadership capability, human capital development and organisational innovation. By connecting organisations in the Kingdom and across the GCC with globally established expertise through a Bahrain-based platform, Namaa X aims to support stronger leadership, higher-performing teams and organisations, and the wider priorities of workforce development, competitiveness and sustainable economic growth.

The partnership also strengthens Namaa X’s growing ecosystem of institutional, specialist and academic partners, through which the company delivers integrated solutions across Leadership & Learning; Diagnostics & Change Readiness; Innovation & Entrepreneurship; and Executive Education & Destination Learning. Together, these capabilities are designed to help organisations move from insight to execution and from capability building to measurable impact.

For organisations across the region, the collaboration creates access to world-class learning and leadership expertise supported by Namaa X’s local and regional capability. For both partners, it creates new opportunities for programme delivery, knowledge exchange, regional collaboration and long-term organisational transformation across the GCC and wider MENA region.