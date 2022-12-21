NASA praises NSSA scientific efforts

- Advertisement -

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) praised the National Space Science Agency (NSSA) in organizing the 2022 Space Application Challenge competition which contributed to increasing the number of participants in the competition.

The Bahraini projects participating in the competition this year increased to more than 30 different projects in various fields with an increase of 450% compared to last year.

The NSSA has cooperated with Bahrain Polytechnic (as an academic partner) and the Bahrain Society of Engineers (as a professional partner) in organizing this competition.

NSSA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mohammed Al Aseeri said that great effort by the employees of the agency, Bahrain Polytechnic and the Society of Engineers comes after preparing and organizing the competition in Bahrain which aims to spread awareness of the importance of space science.

He urged young people to engage in future sciences, especially space sciences, as part of Bahrain’s space policy and one of the most important strategic goals of the agency.

Al Aseeri affirmed the efforts to establish a sustainable national space sector which contributes to achieving the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to place Bahrain among the leading countries in the field of space science.