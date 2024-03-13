Nasmaakum Wins Two Prestigious Stevie Awards

- Advertisement -

Invita Company, a leading provider of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Customer eXperience (CX) services in the region, is thrilled to announce its triumph, winning both Gold and Silver Stevie® Awards in recognition of the groundbreaking Nasmaakum Sign Language App.

Invita has been honored for its exceptional contributions to empowering sign language communication, a crucial aspect of fostering inclusivity and accessibility.

At the 2024 Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards, Nasmaakum took center stage, securing the Gold Stevie Award in the category of “Innovative Use of Technology in Customer Service” for pioneering advancements in enhancing sign language accessibility and earned the Silver Stevie Award in the category of “Innovative Achievement in Diversity & Inclusion.”

Nasmaakum’s revolutionary approach revolves around developing cutting-edge technologies and solutions that bridge communication gaps for individuals with hearing impairments. Through the integration of artificial intelligence and augmented reality, Nasmaakum has successfully crafted a platform facilitating seamless sign language communication, effectively breaking down barriers in various social and professional settings.

“We are elated and humbled to receive such prestigious recognition from the Stevie Awards,” expressed Rahul Bhalla, Founder of Nasmaakum. “Our mission has always been to make a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals with hearing impairments by creating innovative tools that empower their ability to communicate. These awards validate our commitment and inspire us to continue pushing the boundaries of technology for social good.”

The Stevie Awards, renowned for honoring workplace achievements across diverse categories, spotlight the best in business innovation and success. Nasmaakum’s recognition in these prestigious awards reinforces its position as a trailblazer in the field of inclusive communication technology.

As Nasmaakum continues to evolve and expand its reach, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to creating a world where everyone, regardless of their hearing abilities, can communicate freely and inclusively.