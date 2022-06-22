Nasser bin Hamad affirms keenness on developing oil, gas sector

Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, Board Chairman of the Oil and Gas Holding Company (nogaholding), His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, affirmed the ongoing development of the oil and gas sector, in line with the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the aspirations of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister. He pointed out keenness of the Oil and Gas Holding Company to develop this vital sector to attain the goals of the Economic Vision 2030.

This came during a meeting today with Chief Executive of the Italian company Eni, Claudio Descalzi, which was held in the presence of Minister of Oil and Environment Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Daina, Tatweer Petroleum Board Chairman eng. Faisal Al Mahrous, Acting Managing Director of Tatweer Petroleum Ghassan Ali Al Muhanna, Eni Director of Primary Operations, and Chief Executive of the Middle East Region Foued Krikchi.

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa underlined keenness of “nogaholding” to exchange experiences between the Kingdom of Bahrain and Italy to upgrade the oil and gas sector and promote the oil economy in the kingdom. He discussed with Claudio Descalzi ways of boosting bilateral cooperation in various fields.