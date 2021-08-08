Nasser bin Hamad Hails Bahrain’s Exceptional Participation in Horse Races in Britain and France

Listen to this article now

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs has expressed utmost happiness at the extraordinary participation of Bahrain in horse races abroad as Classical Wave, owned by His Highness, won Thank You to Racing competition which took place in Britain, while Delmona finished second in Prix de la Vallee d’Auge, held in France’s Deauville racecourse.



HH Shaikh Nasser underlined that these achievements confirm the strong presence of Bahrain at the European level, praising the efforts of trainer Fawzi Nass, whose contributions allowed Delmona to finish second in this important event.

Moreover, HH Shaikh Nasser explained that the Thank You to Racing competition always witnesses strong competition and winning first will be a source of motivation to continue on the same path. Meanwhile, HH Shaikh Nasser valued the efforts of trainer Roger Varian and jockey William Buck, both of whom steered Classical Wave to the victory.

Furthermore, HH Shaikh Nasser praised the efforts of trainer Tom Dascomee and jockey Olivier Peslier in guiding Delmona to second place.