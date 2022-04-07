Nasser bin Hamad Hails Team Bahrain Victorious’ Successful Journey Internationally

Listen to this article now

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs has hailed the successful journey of Team Bahrain Victorious internationally, stating that it confirms the leading position of the team and its high capabilities.

- Advertisement -

HH Shaikh Nasser’s remarks came following Team Bahrain Victorious’ rider Pello Bilbao’s victory in the 3rd stage of the Itzulia Basque tour which is part of the UCI World Tour Race, held in the Basque country.

“The successful journey of Team Bahrain Victorious internationally reflects the great efforts being exerted of the members of the team which is representing Bahrain. The team has on its roster an elite squad and all the riders are producing their maximum efforts to win top places,” HH Shaikh Nasser said.

Furthermore, HH Shaikh Nasser stressed his keenness to continue supporting the team to achieve the goals set out, praising the great abilities of Bilbao.