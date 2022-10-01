Nasser bin Hamad Leads Royal Endurance Team in World Endurance Championship in Spain

- Advertisement -

Under the leadership of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, Captain of the Team, the Royal Endurance Team is set to participate in the World Endurance Championship for 8 years old horses that will be held in Spain Covering 120km distance, the event is expected to feature wide participation.

His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa was keen to spearhead the last training session of the team upon his arrival at the endurance village in the presence of HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the General Sports Authority and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee. HH Shaikh Nasser and HH Shaikh Khalid followed the veterinary examination which took place yesterday ahead of the race.

On this occasion, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa stressed that the World Endurance Championship for 8 years old horses represents an important opportunity for the the Royal Endurance Team to affirm Bahrain’s ability and its continued development with its permanent presence in the largest championships after a series of positive results achieved in the past period.

His Highness explained that Bahrain has accomplished many achievements during the last period, and the presence of the Royal Endurance Team in the World Championship is an extension of the successes made by the Bahrain’s endurance in European competitions, the last of which was winning three consecutive titles this season, starting in the Windsor Festival and going down to the Monte Sino International Endurance Championship and then the Slovakia International Endurance Championship.

His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa indicated that these successes achieved by the team in the past months will be a great motivation to achieve the desired results and goals in this context, which will give the riders a rich experience and will increase harmony among them in light of the participation of the Royal Endurance Team with fresh faces who are capable of carrying the flag of Bahrain in the future. Moreover, His Highness indicated that he is keen to support and encourage young riders, wishing the team all success.

It’s worth noting that HH Shaikh Nasser will lead the team which also includes Mayoof Al Rumaihi, Sultan Abdulaziz Al Rumaihi, Isa Al Enzi, Mohammed Khalifa Al Ruwaie and Khalifa Mubarak Sabt