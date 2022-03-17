Nasser bin Hamad Tour for Amateur Riders to be Held this Month

Listen to this article now

Under the patronage of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, Bahrain Cycling Association is set to host Nasser bin Hamad Cycling Tour for Amateur Cyclists on March 24-26, 2022 in collaboration with Bahrain’s leading event management company Faalyat.

On this occasion, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa affirmed his keenness to inspire young people and give them the opportunity to develop their skills in cycling through holding the first tour for amateur riders who will be the seeds of the future for Bahrain’s national cycling teams.

He added: “The first tour for amateur cyclists will represent an important step to handpick new faces for the national teams as it will be a platform for talents to showcase their skills and abilities. Thus, they will be in line to win a place in the national teams for the upcoming period.”

Furthermore, HH Shaikh Nasser affirmed the keenness to broaden the base of the practitioners of the cycling sport which managed to secure many achievements in the past period. He pointed out that the tour will bolster the cycling culture in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

From his side, Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, President of Bahrain Cycling Association expressed utmost pride for hosting the 1st Nasser bin Hamad Amateur Cycling Tour, explaining that the Association is proud to organise an event that carries the name of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

He further explained that the Association has in place a detailed plan in coordination with Faalyat to make the event a tremendous success.

It’s worth noting that teams that will participate in the event will be able to register a minimum of 4 cyclists and up to 6 cyclists. The results will be counted for the Bahraini teams only, while one cyclist representing the national team will be allowed to participate with each team. Each team will also have the opportunity to register a foreign cyclist living in Bahrain or outside. Meanwhile, the teams will be allowed to add a former cyclist on the condition that he has been on the lists of the Association for no less than three years.

Registration for the event will be open on March 23, 2022. The three-day race will be held in Al Bar on March 24, 2022 covering a distance between 55-60km, while it will take place in Al Durrat on March 25, 2022 for a distance of 80-95km. The final day will see cyclists vying in Al Jazair public beach on a distance of 60-70km.